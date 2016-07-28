BRIEF-Edison International says Q2 earnings per share $0.85

July 29 Edison International

* Qtrly total operating revenue $2.8 billion versus $2.9 billion

* Edison international reports second quarter 2016 results; reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance

* Q2 adjusted core earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

