BRIEF-Town Sports International Holdings says Q2 earnings per share $0.79

July 29 Town Sports International Holdings Inc

* Town sports international holdings inc says membership monthly attrition averaged 3.5% per month in q2 2016 compared to 4.0% per month in q2 2015

* Town sports international holdings inc says total operating expenses for q2 2016 was $102.4 million compared to $149.7 million for q2 2015

* Town sports international holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 revenue $100.9 million versus $108.3 million

* Town sports international holdings inc says total member count decreased 2,000 to 551,000 during q2 2016 compared to an increase of 20,000 in q2 2015