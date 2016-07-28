版本:
BRIEF-MDC Partners reports results for Q2

July 28 Mdc Partners Inc

* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 0.1 percent to $337 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Revises 2016 financial guidance to reflect lowered full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

