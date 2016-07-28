版本:
BRIEF-Nexj Systems says qtrly loss per share $0.04

July 29 Nexj Systems Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Nexj systems reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $7 million versus $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

