BRIEF-Skywest announces Q2 2016 profit

July 28 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 profit

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue $801 million versus i/b/e/s view $764 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates its crj200 fleet will be reduced by about 21 aircraft and its erj145 fleet will be reduced by eleven aircraft by end of 2016