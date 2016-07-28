BRIEF-Skywest announces Q2 2016 profit

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 profit
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 revenue $801 million versus i/b/e/s view $764 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates its crj200 fleet will be reduced by about 21 aircraft and its erj145 fleet will be reduced by eleven aircraft by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance