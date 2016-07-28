版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Spectranetics Q2 loss per share $0.35

July 28 Spectranetics Corp

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.11, revenue view $262.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports second quarter 2016 revenue of $67.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.06 to $1.18

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $1.37 to $1.49

* Q2 revenue $67.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $65 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐