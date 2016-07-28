BRIEF-Brooks Automation says Q3 earnings per share $0.12

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 29 Brooks Automation Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $154.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brooks automation reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $147.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $144.4 million
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.17
* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.09
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $146 million to $151 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production