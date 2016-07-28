BRIEF-Brooks Automation says Q3 earnings per share $0.12

July 29 Brooks Automation Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $154.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brooks automation reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $147.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $144.4 million

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.17

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.09

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $146 million to $151 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S