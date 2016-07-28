版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-PFB Corp says Q2 earnings per share C$0.26

July 29 PFB Corporation :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.07per share

* Pfb corporation announces results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2016, and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 sales rose 4.3 percent to c$28.48 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐