BRIEF-Stericycle Inc reports results for the Q2 and year to date 2016

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Stericycle Inc
* Stericycle, Inc. reports results for the second quarter and year to date 2016
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $912.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance