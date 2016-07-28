版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q2 loss per share $0.05

July 28 Dynamic Materials Corp :

* Q3 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 20% to 22%

* Expected to incur approximately $750,000 in remaining restructuring charges during second half of 2016

* Dynamic materials reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 sales fell 8 percent to $41.3 million

* Sees Q3 sales down about 5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 5 to 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐