BRIEF-Dynagas LNG Partners Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

July 28 Dynagas Lng Partners Lp :

* Dynagas Lng Partners Lp reports results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Quarterly revenue $42.6 million versus $35.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S