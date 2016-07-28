BRIEF-Ellie Mae Q2 earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Ellie Mae Inc
* Ellie mae reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 revenue $90.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.27 to $0.29
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.86 to $0.89
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $90 million to $92 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $338 million to $341 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $87.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $330.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
