版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Ellie Mae Q2 earnings per share $0.34

July 28 Ellie Mae Inc

* Ellie mae reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $90.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 to $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.06

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.27 to $0.29

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.86 to $0.89

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $90 million to $92 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $338 million to $341 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $87.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $330.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐