BRIEF-Qlik Technologies Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

July 28 Qlik Technologies Inc

* In light of pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, not issuing guidance nor holding earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 results

* Qlik announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $180.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $166.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transaction under previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo is expected to close in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: