BRIEF-Pixelworks posts Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.06

July 28 Pixelworks Inc

* Sees Q3 gross profit margin Of approximately 48% to 50% on both GAAP basis and Non-GAAP basis

* Pixelworks reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $12.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $12 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $13 million to $14 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S