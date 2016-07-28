BRIEF-Pixelworks posts Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.06

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Pixelworks Inc
* Sees Q3 gross profit margin Of approximately 48% to 50% on both GAAP basis and Non-GAAP basis
* Pixelworks reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $12.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $12 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $13 million to $14 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance