BRIEF-Columbia Property sees FY 2016 adj. FFO per share $1.57-$1.62

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Columbia Property Trust Inc :
* Columbia property trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.57 to $1.62
* Total dispositions in 2016 are expected to generate proceeds of $700 million to $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance