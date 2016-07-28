BRIEF-Columbia Property sees FY 2016 adj. FFO per share $1.57-$1.62

July 28 Columbia Property Trust Inc :

* Columbia property trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.48

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.57 to $1.62

* Total dispositions in 2016 are expected to generate proceeds of $700 million to $1 billion