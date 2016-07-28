版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Brightcove announces financial results for Q2 2016

July 28 Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $37 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.1 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08 excluding items

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $37 million to $37.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $148.3 million to $149.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐