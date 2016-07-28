BRIEF-Brightcove announces financial results for Q2 2016

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 28 Brightcove Inc
* Brightcove announces financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $37 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.1 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08 excluding items
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $37 million to $37.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $148.3 million to $149.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance