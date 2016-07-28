BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Company reports record Q2 results

July 28 Columbia Sportswear Co

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.17per share

* Columbia Sportswear Company reports record second quarter and first half net sales; reiterates full year 2016 outlook

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $388.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $392 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S