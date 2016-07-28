BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Company reports record Q2 results

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Columbia Sportswear Co
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.17per share
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports record second quarter and first half net sales; reiterates full year 2016 outlook
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 sales $388.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $392 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production