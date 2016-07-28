版本:
BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares reports Q2 earnings

July 28 Bar Harbor Bankshares

* Bar harbor bankshares reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* For three months ended june 30,net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $11.9 million, up 5.0% compared with q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

