BRIEF-Cbs Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.93

July 28 CBS Corp

* During quarter, retransmission consent and reverse compensation grew 44% and remain on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue this year

* Cbs corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.21 billion

Over-The-Top streaming services, cbs all access and showtime ott, continue to exceed expectations, anticipate a significant lift next year