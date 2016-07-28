BRIEF-Cbs Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.93

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 CBS Corp
* During quarter, retransmission consent and reverse compensation grew 44% and remain on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue this year
* Cbs corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $3.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.21 billion
* Over-The-Top streaming services, cbs all access and showtime ott, continue to exceed expectations, anticipate a significant lift next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance