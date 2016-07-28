BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corp says Q2 adj EPS $0.56

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 29 Integer Holdings Corp
* Expect to achieve significantly more than previously communicated $60 million of synergies by 2018
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Integer holdings corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 5.4 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.375 billion to $1.395 billion
* Q2 revenue $348.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $356.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Our synergy plan continues to proceed ahead of schedule
* Recorded savings of $13 million for first half of 2016 and expect 2016 annual savings to exceed our $25 million target
* Integer holdings corp qtrly gaap diluted eps was a loss of $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
