2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Cepheid says Q2 loss per share $0.14

July 29 Cepheid

* Cepheid reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.44 to $0.47

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $618 million to $635 million

* Q2 revenue $146 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.9 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $621.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

