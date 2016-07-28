BRIEF-Cepheid says Q2 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 29 Cepheid
* Cepheid reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.44 to $0.47
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $618 million to $635 million
* Q2 revenue $146 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.9 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $621.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance