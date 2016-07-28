BRIEF-Lpl Financial Holdings says Q2 earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 29 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 advisory fees were $323 million, up 1% from prior quarter
* Lpl financial announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 brokerage and advisory assets were $488 billion, up 2% sequentially
* Lpl financial holdings inc says q2 net new advisory assets were $2.8 billion, translating to a 6% annualized growth rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance