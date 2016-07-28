BRIEF-Calamos Asset Management Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

July 28 Calamos Asset Management Inc :

* Assets under management were $20.1 billion at June 30, 2016 compared with $21.0 billion at end of last quarter

* Calamos Asset Management Inc reports second quarter 2016 results and declares dividend

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $48.3 million