BRIEF-Intersil Corporation Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

July 28 Intersil Corp :

* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $140 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13, adjusted eps $0.18 to $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $138.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intersil Corporation reports second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17