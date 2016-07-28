BRIEF-Intersil Corporation Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Intersil Corp :
* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $140 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13, adjusted eps $0.18 to $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $138.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intersil Corporation reports second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production