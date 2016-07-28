版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Resmed Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74

July 28 Resmed Inc

* Resmed inc says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, a 10 percent increase from previous dividend

* Resmed inc. Announces results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue $518.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $514 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

