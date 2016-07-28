BRIEF-Resmed Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Resmed Inc
* Resmed inc says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, a 10 percent increase from previous dividend
* Resmed inc. Announces results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue $518.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $514 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance