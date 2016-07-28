版本:
BRIEF-Ultra Clean Q2 earnings per share $0.02

July 28 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $127.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultra Clean reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $0.00

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $138 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

