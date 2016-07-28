BRIEF-Ultra Clean Q2 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $127.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ultra Clean reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $0.00
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $138 million
* Sees q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance