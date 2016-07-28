BRIEF-Century Aluminum Co Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Century Aluminum Co
* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q2 of 2016 were 185,567 tonnes compared with 233,950 tonnes shipped in Q2 of 2015
* Century reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $338.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance