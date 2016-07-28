BRIEF-Century Aluminum Co Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

July 28 Century Aluminum Co

* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q2 of 2016 were 185,567 tonnes compared with 233,950 tonnes shipped in Q2 of 2015

* Century reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $338.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S