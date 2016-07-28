版本:
BRIEF-Comfort Systems USA Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.47

July 29 Comfort Systems Usa Inc :

* Backlog as of june 30, 2016 was $724,263,000 as compared to $776,919,000 as of march 31, 2016

* Comfort systems usa reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $427.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $447.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

