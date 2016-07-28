版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Partnerre Ltd says Q2 net income of $136.7 million

July 29 Partnerre Ltd:

* q2 net income of $136.7 million ($158.4 million adjusted for severance related costs), resulting in an annualized net income roe of 8.9%

* Partnerre ltd. Reports second quarter and half year 2016 results

* Partnerre ltd says q2 book value of common shareholders' equity of $6.2 billion, a 1.9% increase compared to q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐