BRIEF-Evertec says Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 29 Evertec Inc :
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Evertec reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue $97.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.61 to $1.67
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $382 million to $388 million
* Evertec inc says 2016 capital expenditures continue to be expected in a range between $35 and $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance