BRIEF-Evertec says Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

July 29 Evertec Inc :

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evertec reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $97.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.61 to $1.67

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $382 million to $388 million

* Evertec inc says 2016 capital expenditures continue to be expected in a range between $35 and $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: