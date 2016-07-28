版本:
BRIEF-Standard financial corp says qtrly net interest income was $3.1 mln

July 29 Standard Financial Corp

* Qtrly net interest income was $3.1 million and compared to $3.1 million

* Standard financial corp. Announces a quarterly dividend payment and third quarter earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

