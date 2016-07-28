版本:
BRIEF-CN announces US$650-million debt offering

July 28 Canadian National Railway Co

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering for redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, and share repurchases

* CN announces US$650-million debt offering

* Announced a public debt offering of us$650 million 3.20% notes due 2046

* CN announces US$650-Million debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

