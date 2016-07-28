版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Quotient Limited proposes underwritten offering of ordinary shares

July 29 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient limited announces proposed underwritten offering of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

