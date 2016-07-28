BRIEF-Av Homes says Q2 earnings per share $4.45

July 29 Av Homes Inc

* Qtrly backlog value increased 60% to $363.3 million on 1,144 units

* Av homes reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $4.45

* Q2 revenue rose 137 percent to $188.1 million

* Qtrly average selling price for homes delivered increased 19% to $311,000 per home

* Qtrly net new order value increased 55% to $213.3 million on a 40% increase in units