BRIEF-Av Homes says Q2 earnings per share $4.45

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 29 Av Homes Inc
* Qtrly backlog value increased 60% to $363.3 million on 1,144 units
* Av homes reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $4.45
* Q2 revenue rose 137 percent to $188.1 million
* Qtrly average selling price for homes delivered increased 19% to $311,000 per home
* Qtrly net new order value increased 55% to $213.3 million on a 40% increase in units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production