2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Ehealth Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 28 Ehealth Inc :

* Says is suspending its 2016 financial guidance

* Ehealth Inc announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue fell 7 percent to $37.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

