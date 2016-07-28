BRIEF-Principal financial Group says Q2 earnings per share $1.10

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 29 Principal Financial Group Inc
* Principal financial group announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly dividend of $0.41/share for q3 2016 authorized by board , up 7 percent compared to prior year trailing 12 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance