BRIEF-Kaman qtrly earnings per share $0.59

July 28 Kaman Corp :

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.15 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.59

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kaman reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $30.0 million to $40.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $459.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

