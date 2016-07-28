BRIEF-Kaman qtrly earnings per share $0.59

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Kaman Corp :
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.15 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kaman reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $30.0 million to $40.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $459.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance