BRIEF-Quality Systems Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Quality Systems Inc :
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $514.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quality systems, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75 to $0.81
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $494 million to $510 million
* Q1 revenue $122.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance