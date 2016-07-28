版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Quality Systems Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

July 28 Quality Systems Inc :

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $514.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quality systems, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75 to $0.81

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $494 million to $510 million

* Q1 revenue $122.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐