BRIEF-Aimco Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 28 Apartment Investment And Management Co :
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.59
* As part of its portfolio strategy, Aimco seeks to sell each year lowest-rated 5% to 10% of its portfolio
* Apartment investment and management co sees FY 2016 AFFO earnings per share $1.94 to $2.02
* Raised full year 2016 guidance
* Sees q3 pro forma ffo per share $0.52 to $0.56
* Sees Q3 AFFO per share $0.43 to $0.47
* Sees fy revenue change compared to prior year 4.50% to 5.00%
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimco reports second quarter results, raises 2016 guidance
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Apartment investment and management co sees fy 2016 pro forma FFO per share $2.26 to $2.34
* Apartment investment and management co sees Q3 AFFO earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56
* Sees fy pro forma ffo per share $2.26 to $2.34
* Sees fy affo per share $1.94 to $2.02
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance