BRIEF-Camden Property Trust qtrly FFO per share $1.15

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Camden Property Trust :
* Qtrly FFO per share $1.15
* Sees Q3 FFO per share $1.07 - $1.11
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Camden property trust announces second quarter 2016 operating results
* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $ 0.99
* Qtrly eps $ 4.92
* Sees fy FFO per share $4.50 - $4.60
* Sees fy revenue growth of 3.85% - 4.35%
* Sees Q3 EPS $1.02 - $1.06; sees FY EPS $6.73 - $6.83
* Anticipates declaring a special dividend in 2016
* Provided all planned dispositions are completed as forecasted, special dividend is anticipated to total $4.00 - $4.50 per share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance