BRIEF-Western Digital Q4 loss per share $1.34

July 28 Western Digital Corp :

* Western Digital announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 loss per share $1.34

* Q4 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

