BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America Q2 earnings per share $3.64

July 28 Reinsurance Group Of America Reports Second

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.80

* Q2 earnings per share $3.64

* Consolidated net premiums totaled $2.3 billion this quarter, up 10 percent from last year's q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Current-quarter premiums reflect net adverse foreign currency effects of approximately $45.7 million

* Board of directors increased quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.41 per share.

* Ending book value per share this quarter was $118.32 including aoci, $87.33 excluding aoci, 9 percent increase over a year ago