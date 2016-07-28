BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores reports Q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Smart & Final Stores Inc
* Sees FY 2016 net sales growth 12.5% - 13.5%
* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 0.3%
* Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $1.038 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales growth of down 0.5% - up 0.5%
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted eps $0.58 - $0.60
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $150 million - $160 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance