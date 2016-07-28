BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores reports Q2 2016 financial results

July 28 Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Sees FY 2016 net sales growth 12.5% - 13.5%

* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 0.3%

* Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $1.038 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales growth of down 0.5% - up 0.5%

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted eps $0.58 - $0.60

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $150 million - $160 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted eps $0.58 - $0.60

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $150 million - $160 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S