BRIEF-Viad Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.96

July 28 Viad Corp :

* Q2 revenue view $304.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 consolidated revenue is expected to increase at a high-single digit rate from 2015

* Viad Corp delivers strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue of $324.7 million increased 2.4 percent ($7.7 million) year-over-year

* 2016 consolidated adjusted segment EBITDA is expected to be in range of $120 million to $126 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S