BRIEF-Gigamon Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

July 28 Gigamon Inc

* Gigamon reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $75.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

