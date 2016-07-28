BRIEF-Gigamon Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Gigamon Inc
* Gigamon reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $75.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance