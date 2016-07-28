BRIEF-Fair Isaac Corp Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Fair Isaac Corp
* Updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.03 - $3.15
* Fico announces earnings of $1.08 per share for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45
* Q3 earnings per share $1.08
* Q3 revenue $239 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.50 - $4.62
* Sees 2016 revenue $860 million - $870 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $866.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance