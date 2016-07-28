BRIEF-Fair Isaac Corp Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45

July 28 Fair Isaac Corp

* Updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.03 - $3.15

* Fico announces earnings of $1.08 per share for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 revenue $239 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.50 - $4.62

* Sees 2016 revenue $860 million - $870 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $866.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S