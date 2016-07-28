BRIEF-Vocera announces Q2 revenue of $31.2 million and raises FY'16 guidance

July 28 Vocera Communications Inc

* Sees Q3 revenue between $29.5 million - $31.5 million

* Vocera announces second quarter revenue of $31.2 million and raises FY'16 guidance

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $31.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.09

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.39 to $0.48

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $116 million to $121 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share between loss of $0.02 to profit of $ 0.04