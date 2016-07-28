版本:
BRIEF-Nevada Gold & Casinos Q4 revenue $19.9 mln vs $16.3 mln

July 28 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc :

* Nevada Gold & Casinos reports fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $19.9 million versus $16.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

