BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.94

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 28 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
* Q2 net earned premiums grew by $43.6 million, or 38.6%, to $156.5 million
* Qtrly total revenues increased by $46.2 million, or 37.4%, to $169.8 million
* Board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $20 million
* Universal insurance holdings, inc. Reports record financial results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* Q2 revenue rose 37.4 percent to $169.8 million
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance