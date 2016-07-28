BRIEF-Universal Logistics Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 28 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock

* Universal logistics holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $276.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $277.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S